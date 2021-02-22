Winfred A. Shelton, 75, of Chuckey, passed away peacefully Saturday at his home.
He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He is survived by his children: Della Shelton, Ray Shelton and Lois Shelton; grandchildren: Ciera and Bronson Winters, Whitney Shipley, Joey Dix, Brittany Shelton, Natasha Shelton, Lorin and Todd Reynolds, Brent Shelton, Austin Summey, Elizabeth Shelton, Taylor Shelton, Tekisha and Brock Epps, Haley and Kelby Wilson, Jackie “J.B.” Ball and Brandy Ball and several great-grandchildren; three sisters: Hazel Tunnel, Wanda Denney and Delores Crum; two brothers: the Rev. Donnie Shelton and Joe Shelton; and a special friend: Billy Doyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Emett and Elmeta Shelton; a daughter: Jamie Shelton; a grandson: Dillon Swift; and a brother: Hubert Shelton.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1p.m. in Chuckey Community Cemtery. The Rev. Donnie Shelton will be officiating.
