Winnie Shelton Cox, 45, of Limestone, went to be with the Lord Sunday from Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years: Jeremy Cox; a daughter: Ayla Shelton; a stepdaughter: Jessica Cox; a special granddaughter: Kaleigha Manual; two sisters; one brother; her mother: Norma Blake; her mother-in-law: Helen Cox; and her father-in-law: Tommy Cox.
She was preceded in death by her father: William “Bill” Harrison.
Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Rev. James Sauceman will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.