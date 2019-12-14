Winona Tilson Buckles, 94, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Kingsport.
“Nona” as she was known, was a loving mother and grandmother.
She had enjoyed painting, and was a very avid reader.
Nona attended Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Ruth Circle and the Upper Crust group at the church.
She retired from Kingsport City Schools, where she was a library assistant.
She is survived by her sons: Stephen C. Buckles and his wife, Alice, of Kingsport, and Sam Buckles of Cartersville, Georgia; granddaughters: Dr. Jonnie Wells and her husband, Will Wells, of Palm Coast, Florida, Dr. Bonnie Buckles, Captain U.S. AirForce, Rachel Buckles of Kingsport and Annie Buckles of Ashland, Oregon; great-grandchildren: James and Katie Wells of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William C. Buckles; a son: James F. Wills; her parents: C.E. and Bonnie Tilson; brothers: Homer Tilson, Jack Tilson, Tommy Tilson and George Tilson; and sisters: Wanda Williams, Charlotte Turner, Juanita Gibson and Barbara Stroud.
The family expressed a thank you to the staffs of Suncrest Hospice, Elmcroft Assisted Living, In-Home Care Services and Cindi Wilbank for their loving and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Wednesday at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the 10 a.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.