Woodrow Norris Fike, 72, of Hartman Road, passed away Monday at James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was also a member of Tennessee Bee Keepers Association, Davy Crockett Bee Keepers Association, Appalachian Bee Club of Tennessee, Mt. Pleasant Ruritan, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved to work with wood and his bees.
He is survived by his wife: Caroline Fike, a brother: Thomas Fike of Melbourne, Florida; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Higgins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Academy of Arts, 80 School Street, Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.