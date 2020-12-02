Wyatt Jules Desormeaux, 46 of Mosheim Tennessee went to be with the lord on Monday. Born of a premature birth in Rutland, Vermont ( not exspected to live at all) yet was raised by his parents Robert and Lorraine Desormeaux in New York State, Florida, and Tennessee where he took final residence in 1986. He attented Light of the World Christian Academy and Bible Baptist Schools in Florida and First Church of God in Greenville, Tennessee for his elementry education. He attended Tusculum College at age 15 with scholarships from Magnavox and Tusculum. He tranferred to East Tennessee State University (ETSU) where he was awarded two Quillen scholarships. He became a member of MENZA and completed his Bachlors in Physics degree and his Bachlors in Mathematics at ETSU under Dr. Robert Gardner, his life long friend. Next he continued in Mathematics in the Master’s Program at ETSU with his mentor and mathematical mother, Dr. Theresa Haynes, where he earned his Master’s degree in discrete mathematics. While in that program he was awarded a teaching assistant scholarship to the program and also participated as head of the Statistical Lab. Lastly for his Ph.D, he attended the University of Kwazulu-Natal Durban South Africa and transferred to the University of Johannesburg, Auckland Park, South Africa under the tutelage of Michael Henning, Ph.D University of South Africa, and Teresa Haynes, Ph.D, East Tennessee State University. He received scholarships from Votacon, Inc. In Africa and his work was primarily focused on designing the mathematics used in satellite locations, maximizing computer server locations, medical biological works and other uses. Wyatt had 31 publications accredited to his name and collaborated with Drs. Michael A. Henning, Teresa Hayes, Anders Yoh, Lucas van der Merve, (Wyatt’s mathematical uncle), Pete Slater, Stephen Hedentniema, and other friends and colleagues on a book on Graph Theory that was released in 2020 and will be used to teach future Graph Theory classes.
Wyatt’s hobbies included working on agricultural projects. He developed a disease resistant strain of millet and collaborated with Dr. Jeffery Wilson, pathologist at the University of Georgia in that research. He enjoyed working in metal and welding projects, word working, and carpentry projects, loved deep sea fishing, historical research, bee keeping, mathematics research, and studying the Bible.
The son of the late Robert Jules Desormeaux- November 2019, Wyatt was proceded in his death by his Brother, deputy Robert John Desormeaux-July 1994, his uncle Thomas Desormeaux-Nov 2020, and Uncle Armond Desormeaux Nov 2019. He is survived by his mother Lorraine Desormeaux (Rainy) who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his uncle David and wife Laurette Desormeaux of Stephentown, New York, his Aunt Foris of Florida, his cherished cousin Diane Desourmeaux Rude, veteran cousin, Thomas A. Desormeaux II, several nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors: Mike and Oydan Furchas, Mort and Ruth James, Alfred and Metra Taylor, Pamela Morgan, Tim and Cynthia Hartman, Dodie Melton and his God mother and God father Lois Rancatti, and Don Rancatti of Massachusetts along with many other friends in the mathematical world that he loved and enjoyed so much. We have been truly blessed by this life cut too short—we know that God is a mathematician and that Wyatt is in his most cherished element now with God’s logical design.