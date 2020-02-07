Xavier Ramsey, 20 months old, passed away Saturday.
We love and miss you, Xavvy.
He is survived by his parents: Skylar Ramsey and Dusty Smith; two brothers: Blaze Ramsey and Logan Locke; one sister: Emma Ellis; his grandparents: Cassi Ramey, Casey Short, Eddie and Lisa Smith, and Tina Gardner; great-grandparents: Lee Allen and Sandra Brown, Faye and Jerry Beck, and Carl and Sammy Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Scottie Brown; and great-great-grandmother: Carrie Ramsey.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Phillipi Cemetery with the Rev. April Martin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Hightower, Michael Brown, Jeff Brown and Cody Smith.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.