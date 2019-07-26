ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Beloved, wife, mother and grandmother Yvonne Allman Carmichael, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday.
A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, Mrs. Carmichael resided in Buncombe County, North Carolina, for much of her life. Her successful professional career was with Carolina Ribbon as a sales executive.
Yvonne was a very active member of Crossroads Church. She also invested her love through Mountain Top Emmaus experiences, especially Chrysalis. For a few years she was pleased to help in the ministry of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association at the Cove. Her life is a living testimony for her Lord and Savior. She has led many within her family and others to Christ.
She is a daughter of the late Carl and Sophronia Blazer Allman.
Surviving are her husband, whom she married June 3, 2000, Thomas L. Carmichael, and her children, son: John Roberson and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Luke and Ty; and her daughter: Michelle Clayton and her husband, Matt, and their children, Harper and Cruz. Other survivors include her sister: Linda Allman Crawford and her husband, David; a brother: Steve Vernon Allman; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be Sunday at Crossroads Church, 20 S. Bear Creek Road, Asheville, with the Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown, assisted by the Rev. Dr. Isaac Owolabi, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Carmichael’s family.
Donations in memory can be made to the missions of Crossroads Church.