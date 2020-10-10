Zachary Eugene Moore, 60, of Greeneville, passed away Sept. 28 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a Security Site Supervisor at John Deere.
Zachary served in the U.S. Army.
He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1977.
The family stated Zachary was a great father. His life was devoted to his children and grandchildren, his life was his family.
He is survived by his wife: Norma Moore; a son: Zachary Douglas Moore of Johnson City; three daughters and sons-in-law: Tysece Moore and Aaron Claridy, Ashley Moore and Starr Moore, all of Greeneville; one stepson: Ommi Aponte of Cleveland, Ohio; one grandson: Taren Claridy; and one granddaughter: Mia Rand, both of Greeneville; brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles Moore of Greeneville, and Terry and Jean Ann Moore of Kingsport; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Zachary was preceded in death by his father: Max Eugene Swafford; his mother: Mary Crum Moore; a brother: Douglas Moore; and two sisters: Joyce Davis and Christal Moore.
A celebration of life service will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.