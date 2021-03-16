KNOXVILLE — Zee Blanton, 80, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.
He was born in Jonesborough though he spent his years in Greeneville and Knoxville.
Zee retired from Children’s Hospital after working many years in law enforcement as a police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Naomi Blanton.
He is survived by his wife: Teresa; his brother: C.L. Blanton; as well as his children and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Andrew Johnson Clubhouse in Greeneville followed by a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Bridges Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.