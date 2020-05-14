Barbara O'Dell of Greeneville will celelbrate her 95th birthday on May 23, with a drive by celebration from 2-4 p.m. at her home on Upland Avenue.
Barbara was born in Ipswich, Suffolk, England on May 23, 1925, to Frederick and Esther Bennett.
She married Walter Denzil O'Dell and came to America in 1947. She lived most of her life in Quinwood, West Virginia but came to live with her daughter, Rosalie Brooks, and has been a resident of Greenville since 1991.
Barbara has five children, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.