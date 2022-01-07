2022 Got Old Fast Jan 7, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.