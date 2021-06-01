America Opens Up Jun 1, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison “Madi” Percell (Died: May 22, 2021) 3 Injured In Fiery Crash On Northbound I-81 Fire Burns Through Erwin Highway Church Henry Ronnie Martin Convicted Of Reckless Homicide Martin Murder Trial Begins in Criminal Court Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.