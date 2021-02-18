Bill Gates' Beef Feb 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Jordan M. Ellis (Died: Feb. 14, 2021) Kenny Renner (Died: Feb. 15, 2021) Gary L. Compton (Died: Feb. 16, 2021) Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Study Finds Greeneville Airport Contributes $23.3 Million To Economy Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.