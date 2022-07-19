Civil War Jul 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 265044.tiff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat