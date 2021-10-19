Colin Powell RIP Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New Greeneville Parking Attendant Begins Beat SUV Driver Killed In I-81 Crash BUNDY COLUMN: Devils Didn't Run Up Score On Patriots Donna Renner Bowers (Died: Oct. 9, 2021) Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.