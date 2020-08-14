Covid Brown Football Aug 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene Nursing Home Residents Test Positive For COVID-19 Signature Healthcare Reports 48 Coronavirus Cases, Three Deaths At Local Facility Ricky 'Rick' Lynn Wisecarver (Died: Aug. 9, 2020) Christopher Douglas Cogdill (Died: July 27, 2020) 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.