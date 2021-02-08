Covid Mutants Feb 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Scott Christopher Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.