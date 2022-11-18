Dems Lose US House Nov 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash 9 GHS Band Students To March In Macy's Parade Buffs Trying To Build On Strong Summer