Donald And Melania Absentee Ballots Aug 20, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Health Emergency Declaration Extended For County Brian Scott Fillers (Died: Aug. 14, 2020) Korie Amber Mercer (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Comcast Launches Partnership Program To Extend Internet To Low Income Families Margaret 'Ruth' Armstrong (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.