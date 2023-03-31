Easter Egg IOUs Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville City School Board To Consider Change In GHS Graduation Date School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center