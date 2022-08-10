Flight Cancellations Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Students Returning To School This Week Three Contested County Commission Races See Two New Faces Elected