George Santos Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Investigation Continues Into Explosion At Admiral Propane Donations Sought For Shaw Family Who 'Lost Everything' In Fire Greeneville Light & Power Rolling Blackout Schedule Firefighters, Volunteers Busy Over Holiday Weekend Greene County Affected By More Blackouts Saturday Morning