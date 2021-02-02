Groundhog Day Feb 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Hometown Heroes: Kelley Dabbs Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Johnny William 'J.W.' Justice (Died: Jan. 24, 2021) Lynn Pitt (Died: Jan. 26, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.