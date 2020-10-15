Hypocrisy Oct 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chuckey Man Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder Peggy Fox (Died: Oct. 8, 2020) Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw (Died: Oct. 7, 2020) Janice Southerland Cobble (Died: Oct. 4, 2020) Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.