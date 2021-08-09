Immigrants Bring Covid Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Looking To Purchase Former Takoma Hospital Building From Ballad Health Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Matthew Timothy Amos (Died: July 28, 2021) Thomas C. Jessee (Died: July 27, 2021) Children Affected As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge In Region Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.