MLB 2020 Season Jun 26, 2020 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Kingsport Highway Palmer And McInturff To Wed Nathan D. Phillips (Died: June 21, 2020) Joy Helen Johnson (Died: June 17, 2020) Margaret Cheryl Roderick (Died: June 18, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.