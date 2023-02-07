National Debt Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Burger Shack Serves Up A Slice Of Bean Barn Man Dies When Car Collides With Tree On Camp Creek Road Tullock Hits Nine 3s, Knights Split At Cosby Rebels, Lady Rebels Clinch First In District 1-2A