Obama Funeral Crasher Aug 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Patrick L. Grooms (Died: July 26, 2020) Greene County Schools Will Start Online Aug. 17 Hometown Heroes: Cindy Kelley 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Patricia 'Patty' Hinkle (Died: July 29, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.