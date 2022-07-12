Open Borders Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby' Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident Police Complete Investigation Into White Pine Shootings Deanna Martin Selected To Lead Greeneville High School Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself