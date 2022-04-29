Rand Paul Rationalizing Russian Invasion Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now DA: Suspect In Double Homicide To Be Tried As Adult Double Homicide Under Investigation In Chuckey 'Minor' Charged In Double Homicide North Greene's Gaby Spins Perfect Game Against Chuckey-Doak Old Oak Festival Returns To Tusculum After 2 Years Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.