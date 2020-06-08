Roger Goodell Jun 8, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Greeneville Rally Passionate, Peaceful Doris Ann Hensley (Died: May 30, 2020) Shane M. Harrison (Died: April 11, 2020) Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.