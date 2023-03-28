Rolling Forks Tornado Mar 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved City School Board To Consider Change In GHS Graduation Date 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy