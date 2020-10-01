Senate Emergency Response Oct 1, 2020 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash One Person Dies In Friday Morning Crash Dr. Kenneth Clark Susong (Died: Sept. 23, 2020) Dr. James Ray McKinney (Died: Sept. 24, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.