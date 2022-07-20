Silver Lining Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon