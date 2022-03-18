Spring Projects 2022 Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman Charged In Fentanyl-Related Death Drugs Seized By DTF At Greeneville Address Longtime Courthouse Employee Fondly Remembered Man Charged With Murder In February Shooting Greene County Residents React To Rising Gas Prices Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.