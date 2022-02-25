Throwback Thursday Feb 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Roads Affected By Flooding Vaping Incident That Hospitalized Teen Remains Under Investigation Knights Win First District Title Since 2013 City School Board Extends Director's Contract, Approves 13 Teachers' Tenure Knights Rally Past West Greene Into District Championship Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.