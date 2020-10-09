Thumbs Down Oct 9, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr. (Died: Oct. 2, 2020) Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid David Dayton Stout (Died: Sept. 27, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.