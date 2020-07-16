Trump And Fauci Jul 16, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene COVID-19 Cases Rise, County Mask Mandate To Go Into Effect Wednesday Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Greene County BOE Approves Revised Back-To-School Plans Karen Jones (Died: July 14, 2020) Jackie Lynn Archer (Died: July 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.