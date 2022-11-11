Veterans Day Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 257054.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern