White Elephant Gift Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Investigation Continues Into Explosion At Admiral Propane Donations Sought For Shaw Family Who 'Lost Everything' In Fire Greeneville Light & Power Rolling Blackout Schedule Firefighters, Volunteers Busy Over Holiday Weekend West Greene Cheerleaders Perform In Pearl Harbor Parade