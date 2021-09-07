Willard Scott Sep 7, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Blake 'Andy' Barham Enters 2022 Race For Sheriff John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.