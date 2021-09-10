“America Under Attack!”
That was the headline at the top of front page in the Sept. 11, 2001, edition of The Greeneville Sun.
In the day-to-day business of living, we forget a lot of things, or just don’t think about them. But in an instant, we can be taken out of the here and now and returned to a specific time or event or feeling. In some cases, it’s like we’re right there again, and everything that happened then is as real and immediate today as it was that day.
That’s 9/11, and it’s probably true for anyone old enough to clearly remember the day when madmen who hated the idea of America killed nearly 3,000 people in attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. — and a band of heroes prevented more deaths and more destruction by sacrificing themselves in a field in Pennsylvania.
For the edition on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the news staff at The Greeneville Sun spoke with people from around our community about their recollections of the events of that day, and the effects of them. They’re a representative sample of our collective memory. We each know where we were when our nation suffered those unfathomably evil acts. We each know how we felt that day. We also know how we felt in the days and weeks after, when we came together in prayer services and blood drives and other assemblies where our shared pain and anger, compassion and determination reminded us that, no matter our differences, we are one nation, one people.
We hope as you read these accounts in this special edition, you’ll join us in somber reflection. You can join your neighbors, too, in remembrance events being held Saturday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery at 9 a.m. and on the lawn of the Greene County Courthouse at 8 p.m.
And if you need a break — which would be understandable — Baileyton is hosting its annual festival this weekend with a lot to offer.
Whatever you do, though, please do it safely. We are truly back in the grip of a resurgent pandemic that now counts nearly 200 Greene Countians among its more than 650,000 victims in this nation alone. And sadly, instead of bringing us together, this attack on our nation has driven us farther apart.