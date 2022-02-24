Dear Sir:
The Greene valley complex is sitting empty and unused, and other than as a convenient place to have a drive-thru vaccination site, it is currently not providing any financial or other benefit to the county, state or our many communities.
There is a mass emigration of people and companies from California and other western states to states with more favorable economic and social climates. The three top states people are moving to are Texas, Florida and Tennessee; this migration is creating a temporary, but unique opportunity for Greeneville, Greene county and Tennessee.
My proposal:
Obtain ownership of the Greene valley complex by transfer from the state to the county.
After taking ownership of the property, the county will actively market it to companies on the west coast (the area of the country where most everyone wants to live in Tennessee)! The cost to them will be a one time payment of $1! That should get their attention.
Transfer of ownership will be subject to at least the following terms:
Entity will pay property taxes from the date of transfer.
Any and all construction on the property will be done using Greene county firms.
All their employees will reside in Greene County (increasing our county tax base).
If the entity leaves the county before a date to be specified in the transfer documents, the property will be reassigned to the county (including all improvements) and a substantial penalty fee will be assessed.
Dick Merrill
Chuckey