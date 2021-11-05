A Letter Of Thanks To A Good Samaritan
Dear Sir:
The purpose of this letter is to thank an unknown individual for an extraordinary act of kindness.
On Sept. 1, late afternoon, my husband and I were heading to Kingsport to attend the birthday dinner for our 12-year-old grandson. My husband was already in the car when I came outside and got into the passenger seat. Our car is one of those that starts if the keys are just close by and not necessarily in the ignition. Soon, we were leaving the city limits and heading up the Baileyton Road towards Interstate 81. There was no indication of trouble until we arrived at my daughter’s and could not find the keys to lock the car ... l mean could not find them anywhere ... until my husband remembered that he had put the car keys on top of the car as he was loading birthday gifts in the trunk. I slowly got out and looked up for the key fob, but of course, there was no way it would be there. Heartsick, we slowly gathered the gifts and went in to dinner when my husband’s cell phone rang.
On the phone was the YMCA in Greeneville with the most amazing news: they had our key fob. How in the world did it end up at the Y? A member of the staff explained that a county highway worker was mowing along the Baileyton Highway when he saw the key fob gleaming in the grass. And the amazing thing was he got down off the mower and retrieved it, and even more amazing, he noticed a YMCA sensor tag. Then that wonderful man decided to take the key fob in to the Y, that very evening, because he knew someone would be rather devastated about losing it ... and he was so right.
Unfortunately, this kind person would not leave his name at the YMCA, so we have had no way to thank him or take him to dinner or send flowers to his home. However, my husband and I hope that he reads The Greeneville Sun and will know how much we appreciate his good deed, because it is people like him ... and the member of the Y staff ... that make this town such a wonderful place to live.
Judy Breckenridge
Greeneville