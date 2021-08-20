Once again, we are leaving a country in which we have fought for many years and have not won a final victory. Afghanistan veterans, I am sure that you are wondering: “What was it all for?” There are those who will tell you that it was a wasted effort that should never have been made.
Let me assure you that your effort was not wasted, and that you accomplished something very important.
Because of you, we have not had any more terrorist attacks in our country. Those who would attack us know that we have brave men and women who will make them pay a terrible price for their actions.
Because of you, Americans can get on an airplane and not be terrified that it will be blown up or taken over to become a suicide attacker.
Because of you, a generation of people in Afghanistan have known freedoms and opportunities that they never dreamed of, and it will be impossible to put that genie back into the bottle.
Because of you, women in that country know that they can be more than property, and children who were otherwise doomed to a life of ignorance and poverty have learned how to read and write and know that they can have an education.
You have given the idea of liberty to a people who did not know that it could ever exist in their world. You have enabled your people to sleep at night, knowing that heroes stood ready to protect them.
You have done your job well. You make me proud to be an American.
Donald Jackson
Greeneville
The writer is a veteran, having served in Vietnam 1966-1968.