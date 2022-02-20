Dear Sir:
The following is a message to elected politicians,
Please refresh yourselves on history and inform President Biden:
1) Germany killed 30 million Russians during World War 2, along with 6 million Jews and about 1-2 million Americans, plus millions of other people around the world.
2) Germany is a member of NATO.
3) Biden wants to cram NATO down Russia's throat by encroaching on their borders. Our federal government wants the killers to have another shot at their victims.
What a slap in the face, but what else is new. They are doing it right here at home. Killers get turned loose to go kill some more while people who I believe toured our capitol are held without bail in what I consider to be dungeons. The United States Military fought alongside Russia and China against Germany and Japan. They get three to four months paid vacation and sick time every year to go relax at country clubs while most of our people get nothing. Who really won the war? The military industrial complex headed up by the Cheneys et al need another war for profit. Russia could very easily put their nukes back in Cuba or in Venezuela if Biden persists. Do we the people want this? This is what they want and may get unless some folks start making some noise to stop it. God bless!
Marc Bush
Greeneville