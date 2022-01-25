A Response To Holston Home For Children CEO’s Column
Dear Sir:
Mr. Bradley Williams, the CEO of Holston Home, says “Foster families are an extension of our ministry team that live their lives and shine their light in a way that points children to the healing and salvation gospel of Jesus Christ.” (Holston Home Must Stay True to Faith That Motivates Ministry, Jan. 22). In J.W. Cash’s, “Mind of the South,” Mr. Cash says the South will always be held back by the religious right. That has proven to be very, very true. As the world moves on we hang back with the brutes.
Never did I dream any religion would keep a child from a Jew. Is Jesus not a Jew? What Bible is Mr. Williams reading from? Our tax dollars are going to an orphanage that won’t let parentless children, damaged children, have a home because of its very narrow, limited, selective interpretation of the Bible? What happened to separation of church and state? Our money supports such insanity? I am embarrassed to be a member of a community that would condone this cruel abuse.
Or is this politics? Is this religion at all? They get their tax money either way. Yet they are deciding whose religion is valid? Mr. Williams knows the best God for everyone? Really? I see. Greeneville is still as closed off from evolution as it was when I left here almost 40 years ago. That is shameful.
I was beat up with the Bible for a long time, till I realized those people that think they are superior and heaven bound are cut off from the world and reality. And suffer the little children unto Mr. Williams? That is flat-out abuse in my opinion. This orphanage doesn’t care about the children, it cares about the money and the axe it has to grind.
I have but one thing to say to such a “Christian” orphanage: “Do what is just and right. Rescue from the hand of the oppressor the one who has been robbed. Do no wrong or violence to the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow, and do not shed innocent blood in this place.” Jeremiah 22:3 (NIV)
Park Overall
Afton