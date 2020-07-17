A Response To Reopening Schools At This Critical Time
Dear Sir,
Reopening schools during a surge in active COVID-19 cases is dangerous, according to medical experts and the glaring statistics from states reeling with COVID-19. Compare: To keep self and others safe on highways, protective LAWS have been in place for years, and rightly so. As such, if a driver is proven to be negligent or reckless in causing injury or death, there are legal and financial ramifications for the offense against another human.
From my viewpoint, it is revealing that city and county officials consider it unsafe to open offices and are closed again, some restaurants consider the threat dangerous enough to offer carry-out only, most churches, financial institutions, and theaters consider it unsafe for group gatherings, there are strict no-visits in medical and care facilities — ALL to keep people safe. YET the decision is to reopen SCHOOLS? Keep our children and all school personnel safe!
Most people here have not been wearing masks, apparently dismissive of their and others’ safety and well-being; this dismissiveness most assuredly will carry over to the classroom. For the sake of all, masks should be mandatory for anyone who must go out and about.
Yes, this is a challenging predicament, and our city/county officials and school systems have conscientiously labored to reach a decision. Understandably, working parents have childcare concerns. But, opening up schools is not the right decision at this time. Virtual classrooms should be the mandate, not gathering in at-risk groups inside classrooms.
Martha Moore Beamer
Greeneville