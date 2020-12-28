Dear Sir:
On Friday, Dec. 11, I had an appointment in the optical department at 4 p.m. I got to Walmart early as I needed a few items. I found the items I needed and looked for a check-out lane, which they were all full. As I got in line at the self-service lane, the young lady in front of me checked her items and bagged them. She then reached for my items and scanned them. I was thinking that she was just helping this decrepit old man scan his items. When she reached for her pocket book, I told her that these were my items. She said, “This is Christmas, and I want to do something for Christmas.”
My emotions got the better of me, but I remembered to thank her. I did not have the presence of mind to ask her name or anything else. After going to the optical shop I walked to my car and sat for four to five minutes before I got control of my emotions enough to drive home. So young lady, if you are reading this, you have made this one of the most memorable Christmases of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Gene Myers
Greeneville