Dear Sir:
A friend and I had lunch at the Hix BBQ Restaurant on Feb. 23. When we were ready to pay our bills, the waitress said that they had been paid by a couple who had already left the restaurant. We were so surprised and disappointed that we did not have the opportunity to thank them.
We have a great little town here with wonderful caring and giving people. My friend and I would like to tell the couple who bought our lunch that we truly appreciate their thoughtfulness. Thank you.
Jacque Adams
Greeneville